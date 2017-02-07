Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 8

Jovenel Moise Sworn in as Haiti’s New President

Jovenel Moise was sworn in Tuesday as Haiti’s president for the next five years after a bruising two-year election cycle, inheriting a chronically struggling economy and a deeply divided society.

The 48-year-old entrepreneur took the oath of office in a Parliament chamber packed with Haitian lawmakers and foreign dignitaries from countries including the U.S., Venezuela and France.

Trump Presidential Delegation Attends Moise Inauguration

President Donald J. Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to the Republic of Haiti to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency Jovenel Moïse on February 7, 2017, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

The Honorable Thomas A. Shannon, Jr., Under Secretary for Political Affairs, U.S. Department of State, will lead the delegation.

Members of the Presidential Delegation:

The Honorable Peter F. Mulrean, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Haiti, U.S. Department of State

The Honorable Omarosa O. Manigault, Assistant to the President and Director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison, The White House

The Honorable Kenneth Merten, Acting Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Affairs and Haiti Special Coordinator, former United States Ambassador to the Republic of Haiti, U.S. Department of State

Haiti Police Rescue Dozens, Arrest 12 In Human Trafficking Ring

Police in Haiti over the weekend rescued dozens of women and girls on the verge of being sold, and placed 12 suspected human traffickers under arrest, authorities said.

Officials said the arrests took place Sunday at a tourist resort outside the capital Port-au-Prince after a three month investigation.

Clinton Foundation Quits Haiti

The Clinton Foundation announced, Saturday, that it was cutting its programs in Haiti, spinning them into separate entities according to news reports.

Haitian Government and Humanitarian Community Requesting $291.5 Million To Provide Assistance To 2.4 Million Vulnerable People In 2017

The government of Haiti and the Humanitarian Country Team (formed by the United Nations and humanitarian partners) launched an appeal for funds of $291.5 million dollars to cover the critical humanitarian needs of 2.4 million people through the Humanitarian Response Plan 2017-2018 (phase 2017).

The plain aims to save lives while strengthening the resilience of the population and national institutions to crises and natural disasters while paving the way towards sustainable development. Therefore, the appeal is complementary to other instruments of recovery and development.

IMF Approves US$41m for Haiti

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is providing US$41.6 million to Haiti under the Rapid Credit Facility (RCF) in the wake of the damage caused by Hurricane Matthew last October.

The Washington-based financial institution said that Port au Prince had made the request to help with urgent balance of payments needs in the aftermath of the Category 4 hurricane that struck the nation on October 4, destroying infrastructure and killing hundreds of people.