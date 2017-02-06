Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 7

UN Undertakes ‘Strategic Assessment’ Of Haiti

The Under-Secretary-General for Peacekeeping Operations, Hervé Ladsous, is leading a strategic assessment mission to Haiti in keeping with a United Nations Security Council Resolution.

The purpose of the strategic assessment mission is to develop a UN-wide understanding of the situation of the country through an overall assessment of the political, security, human rights, socio-economic and humanitarian situation.

Jovenel Moise’s Tet Kale (Phtk) Party Wins Majority Senate Seats

Just days before he takes the oath of office Haiti’s Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) has released preliminary figures which indicate that the party of President-elect Jovenel Moise has taken a majority of the seats in both houses of Haiti’s parliament following last weekend’s partial legislative elections.

The results finally give Haiti a full parliament after an electoral marathon that has lasted for well over a year, just in time for Moise’s swearing-in on Tuesday.