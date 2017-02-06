Emeline Michel To Perform At Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts At Brooklyn College

Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts at Brooklyn College continues their commitment to outstanding performing arts with their latest musical showcase slated for Mar. 4 at 8:00 p.m. with legendary Haitian singer and songwriter Emeline Michel.

Called “the Joni Mitchell of Haiti” and the “new goddess of Creole music,” she has been instrumental in putting such distinctly Haitian musical styles as compass and rara on the world music map.

Singing both in French and Haitian Creole, her songs frequently address social issues with a deep caring and warmth for her native land. Tickets are $35 and can be purchased at Brook lynCe nter.org or by calling 718-951-4500 (Tuesday – Saturday, 1 pm – 6 pm).

The Haitian songstress is internationally acclaimed for fusing pop, jazz, blues, and traditional Haitian rhythms into deeply moving, joyful music delivered with a charismatic live show.

A master entertainer, Michel has shared her message with audiences across Europe and the Americas for more than 20 years, including appearances at Carnegie Hall, The United Nations, Milan’s Teatro Manzoni, Florida’s Kravis Center, Festival International de Jazz (Haiti), Ontario’s Luminato Festival, Montreal International Jazz Festival, New Orleans Jazz Fest, Tasmania’s Ten Days On The Island, Zimbabwe’s Harare International Arts Festival, and MTV’s Hope for Haiti Now: A Global Benefit for Earthquake Relief.

Michel began singing with the gospel choir in the church of Gonaïves, Haiti. After studying at the Detroit Jazz Center she returned to Haiti, where her career blossomed. Now based in New York City, she runs her own production company, Production Cheval de Feu, and is a cherished voice for social issues surrounding women and children worldwide.

Her 10th album “Quintessence” captures the reverence and gratitude for the present moment, showcasing Michel’s virtuoso vocal, singing in Creole, French and English, with finger-picked guitars, soulful backing vocals, a children’s choir, Haitian percussion, lush strings, playful trumpet and accordion lines.

Emeline Michel is part of Brooklyn Center’s 2016-17 Con Edison Music Masters Series, which also includes Patti Austin: Ella Now and Then – A Centennial Celebration of the First Lady of Song (April 22, 2017 at 8 pm), the Yosvany Terry Afro-Cuban Sextet (May 6, 2017 at 8 pm), and 10-time GRAMMY winner Chaka Khan (May 13, 2017 at 7:30 pm)