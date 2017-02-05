Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 6

BC17-122E_Emeline_HomeBillboard_970x250
Haiti-Government Condemns Actions Of Protesting Students

The Haitian government has condemned the protest action by students of the Ecole Normale Supérieure (ENS), who engaged in various acts of vandalism on Tuesday as they staged another street protest demanding that their teachers report for work.

In a statement, the Ministry of Education said that the students came to the ministry and blocked access to the buildings for several hours, breaking the main barrier and the windshields of several vehicles parked on the compound as well as the windows of the buildings.

 

February 5, 2017

