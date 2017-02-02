Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 3

Brazil withdraws from Minustah
Brazil has begun withdrawing its military contingent from the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) and is considering completing its withdrawal before 15 April.
