Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 3

Brazil withdraws from Minustah

Brazil has begun withdrawing its military contingent from the United Nations Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) and is considering completing its withdrawal before 15 April.

February 2, 2017

