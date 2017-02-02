2017 LEADERBOARD - SUBSCRIBE
Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 2

US Justice Department sues to stop false Haitian tax returns

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) says it has filed a lawsuit in a federal court here to bar a Lauderhill, Florida tax return preparation business and several Haitian corporate officers from preparing false tax returns for their customers.

Haiti’s Incoming President Foresees Personal Bond with Trump

The man poised to become Haiti’s president on February 7 draws a parallel between himself and the new chief executive of the United States, suggesting his desire to forge a personal bond between Port-au-Prince and Washington.

“President Trump and I are entrepreneurs, and all an entrepreneur wants is results,” Moïse said in an interview last week with the Reuters news agency. “And therefore I hope we’ll put everything in place to make sure we deliver for our peoples.”

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

February 2, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching