Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 2

US Justice Department sues to stop false Haitian tax returns

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) says it has filed a lawsuit in a federal court here to bar a Lauderhill, Florida tax return preparation business and several Haitian corporate officers from preparing false tax returns for their customers.

Haiti’s Incoming President Foresees Personal Bond with Trump

The man poised to become Haiti’s president on February 7 draws a parallel between himself and the new chief executive of the United States, suggesting his desire to forge a personal bond between Port-au-Prince and Washington.

“President Trump and I are entrepreneurs, and all an entrepreneur wants is results,” Moïse said in an interview last week with the Reuters news agency. “And therefore I hope we’ll put everything in place to make sure we deliver for our peoples.”