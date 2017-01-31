Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Jan. 31

Miss France Beats Haiti and Colombia to Clinch Miss Universe Title

Miss France is the new Miss Universe. First and second runner-ups were Miss Haiti (Raquel Pelissier) and Miss Colombia (Andrea Tovar). The top finalists hailed from Kenya, Indonesia, Mexico, Peru, Panama, Colombia, Phillippines, Canada, Brazil, France, Haiti, Thailand and the U.S.

178 Haitian Migrants Detained In Waters Near Turks & Caicos

Authorities in the Turks & Caicos Islands say they have detained 178 Haitian migrants aboard two boats in waters near the British Caribbean territory.

Police said one boat was detained before dawn on Monday and the other late Sunday along the southern coast of Providenciales island. Authorities said no drugs or weapons were found aboard the boats and that the migrants will be repatriated.

Haiti Holds Final Round of Election Cycle Started In 2015

Haiti held a final round of legislative contests as well as long-overdue municipal votes on Sunday, closing a repeatedly derailed election cycle that started in 2015.

President-elect Jovenel Moise’s political faction and its allies are hoping to increase their majority in Parliament with eight Senate runoffs. Voters were also choosing 5,500 district authorities in local elections whose tardiness over a decade has exasperated many.

Brazil Withdrawing From Haiti UN Mission in April

Brazil is beginning to withdraw its military contingent from the UN Stabilization Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) and plans to conclude the operation by 17 April.

The Brazilian military contribution to MINUSTAH was planned to end in October 2016, but was extended for six months according to UN Security Council resolution 2313 on 13 October 2016.