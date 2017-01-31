Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 1

Several Arrests Mar Haiti’s Second Round of Elections

Police say they have arrested more than 20 people during Sunday’s legislative and local government elections in Haiti. Interim President Jocelrme Privert has called on Haitians to remain calm and await the outcome of the polls.

Haitian/American Legislator Appointed Chair of New York Task Force on New Americans

New York State Assembly Speaker, Carl Heastie, has appointed Haitian/American Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages as the chair of the Legislative Task Force on New Americans.

Founded in 2001, the task force focuses on researching and advocating for policies and programmes that have a direct impact on the immigrant community throughout the state of New York.