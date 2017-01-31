2017 LEADERBOARD - SUBSCRIBE
Haitian Times Morning News Roundup

Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Feb. 1

Several Arrests Mar Haiti’s Second Round of Elections

Police say they have arrested more than 20 people during Sunday’s legislative and local government elections in Haiti. Interim President Jocelrme Privert has called on Haitians to remain calm and await the outcome of the polls.

Haitian/American Legislator Appointed Chair of New York Task Force on New Americans

New York State Assembly Speaker, Carl Heastie, has appointed Haitian/American Assemblywoman Michaelle Solages as the chair of the Legislative Task Force on New Americans.

Founded in 2001, the task force focuses on researching and advocating for policies and programmes that have a direct impact on the immigrant community throughout the state of New York.

 

Haitian Times

Haitian Times

The Haitian Times was founded in 1999 as a weekly English language newspaper based in Brooklyn, NY.The newspaper is widely regarded as the most authoritative voice for Haitian Diaspora.
Haitian Times

Latest posts by Haitian Times (see all)

January 31, 2017

About Author

Haitian Times

admin


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
RECENT COMMENTS
FlICKR GALLERY

Searching