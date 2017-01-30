Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Jan. 30

Four vessels with 126 undocumented migrants intercepted off Puerto Rico

US Customs and Border Protection (CBP), US Coast Guard and the Puerto Rico Police Department (PRPD), working under the Caribbean Border Interagency Group (CBIG), have intercepted 126 undocumented migrants from the Dominican Republic, Cuba and Haiti, in four separate events since January 20.

Haiti Carnival set for February

Over the weekend, President-elect Jovenel Moïse accompanied by the former President, Michel Martelly, were in the city of Les Cayes to support the candidate senator of the South, François Sildor. During the gathering, Jovenel Moïse announced that the city of Les Cayes will host the 2017 National Carnival on February 26th, 27th and 28th, just as Michel Martelly had decided during his first year in office.