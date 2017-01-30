2017 LEADERBOARD - SUBSCRIBE
Cuba Honors Haiti With Week-Long Festivities

Havana, Cuba Photo Credit: Garry Pierre-Pierre

By M. Skye Holly

This past week in Cuba, an unprecedented event was pioneered to honor Haiti and Haitian culture. A Week of Haitian Culture was introduced to highlight the Haitian Revolution and its impact on the nation of Cuba and around the world. Activities commenced on Jan. 23 and continued through Jan. 30.

Native New Yorker with a global heart.Born, raised and is based in Brooklyn, where the Haitian old school and new school coexist with pride. Writing has been featured in The Canarsie Courier, The AFRican, and in many cultural and entrepreneurial projects.
January 30, 2017

  • Pierre Grandoit says:
    January 31, 2017 at 3:46 am

    We all know that Haiti had some great revolutionary leaders. I love the people of Cuba. We must strengthened our ties with others who had suffered like us.

