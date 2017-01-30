By M. Skye Holly
This past week in Cuba, an unprecedented event was pioneered to honor Haiti and Haitian culture. A Week of Haitian Culture was introduced to highlight the Haitian Revolution and its impact on the nation of Cuba and around the world. Activities commenced on Jan. 23 and continued through Jan. 30.
M. Skye Holly
Native New Yorker with a global heart.Born, raised and is based in Brooklyn, where the Haitian old school and new school coexist with pride. Writing has been featured in The Canarsie Courier, The AFRican, and in many cultural and entrepreneurial projects.
Latest posts by M. Skye Holly (see all)
- Cuba Honors Haiti With Week-Long Festivities - January 30, 2017
- NYC Council Passes Resolution in Hopes of TPS Extension - December 8, 2016
- Haitian Roundtable Inducts New Class of 1804 List - November 15, 2016
We all know that Haiti had some great revolutionary leaders. I love the people of Cuba. We must strengthened our ties with others who had suffered like us.