Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Jan. 27

Forbes 30 Under 30 Entrepreneur Launches Haiti Tech Summit in 2017

In an effort to accelerate the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals, Haiti will host the largest annual gathering of innovators addressing humanity’s grandest challenges with the historic launch of the Haiti Tech Summit.

The historic event will feature 100 global speakers flying from the top startup capitals of the world such as Silicon Valley, Dubai, New York, and London. The event announcement was made on the eve of Haiti’s 2010 earthquake anniversary and was shared by over 423,000 supporters within 24 hours.

Videotaped Gang Rape in Haiti Sparks Debate On Sexual Violence

The videotaped gang rape of a 16-year-old girl has outraged Haitians and triggered angry debate about unpunished violence against women.

With the video widely viewed on the internet, police made 12 arrests Thursday but said the five men who actually raped the girl remain at large.