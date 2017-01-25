Haitian Times Morning News Roundup – Jan. 26

Haiti President-elect Denies Alleged Money Laundering
Haiti’s President-elect Jovenel Moise on Wednesday dismissed accusations that he had laundered money as an “invention,” after spending hours answering questions from an investigating judge.
Set to take power in the impoverished Caribbean nation next month, Moise blamed the suspicions that have swirled around him for months on a smear campaign by his political enemies.
